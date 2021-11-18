Emojis based on Fluent Design had to be a sample of joy for the design and quality that these supposed. However, the deployment of flat emoji and far removed from the images that Microsoft advertised unleashed the storm. Now, in the eye of the hurricane, the Teams team has announced that the new icons arrive, but which ones we will see.

Microsoft Teams will debut the new icons this month

The history of emojis began during the month of July. The team of Microsoft Design announced the redesign of more than 1800 emojis and their reactions. The goal was to offer a way to communicate much more real reactions.

In Windows 11 we have seen flat emoji designs, on Whiteboard we have a version more similar to the concepts that Microsoft showed. And with Microsoft Teams we do not know which solution will be chosen by the Redmond giant.

It is very possible that we will see a style more similar to that of Whiteboard instead of what we have seen in Windows 11. We hope that Microsoft has reconsidered and offers the best version of these icons to offer in turn the best experience in your design. We will be attentive to inform you of the solution chosen by Microsoft for these emojis within Teams.