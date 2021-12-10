Microsoft Teams will allow you to pin your own video within a meeting

Microsoft Teams does not stop updating with new novelties for schools and organizations. We recently told you the renewal of the Microsoft Teams Store with a new design and new features, among other things. Now Microsoft presents another novelty, and it is about being able to set your own video within a meeting.

Microsoft Teams will soon support the ability to pin your own video within a meeting

Microsoft will update Teams allowing anchoring your own video within a meeting. In this way, it will be much easier check that your colleagues in the meeting are watching you correctly and that there are no problems in the transmission of content. Currently Teams allows you to pin your videos from other persons, but not their own.

Anchor your own video within a meeting allows maintain your transmission over the rest of the meeting participants, increasing also the size of the pinned video. This new option may be quite useful during presentations when you need meeting participants to are concentrated on a specific person.

This new option appears within the roadmap of Microsoft 365, and the function is available generally in December 2021. This date may change due to the fact that they are release dates planned, and may arise delays in implementation or other causes.