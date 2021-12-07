One of the great fireworks at the end of 2021 is approaching. As we are used to in recent years, we usually close the month of December with the popular The Game Awards gala directed and presented by Geoff Keighley, a person who enjoys giving his events a commercial touch that, with each passing year, makes him monopolize more and more advertisements of greater weight. We could already see, in fact, that at the Summer Game Fest prior to E3 2021, he showed important announcements, such as the Director’s Cut from Death Stranding, or the reappearance of Elden Ring to announce his arrival. Thus, Microsoft has decided to create excitement with the Xbox Game Pass at The Game Awards.

Indeed, beyond leaving subtle messages, or cryptic Easter eggs, Microsoft has decided to “throw us in the face” the news that There will be four major games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC for the first time. Generally, a large part of Xbox games are already available on computer, or will be, like the imminent Halo Infinite, but more than one fan will already be thinking about which Xbox games could finally reach PC. For now, anyway we will have to wait for the GOTY gala to find out what titles these four will be REDACTED.

On the one hand, one would have to think that possibly one of those games are a first for both PC and Xbox. On the other hand, we must also bear in mind that there are titles available on PC that are not available on Xbox consoles, so it is also possible that any of the four games announced is a computer exclusive that we will not be able to enjoy on our consoles.

If there is something we can be clear about with all this, it is that it is quite clear that the Xbox Game Pass service has become one of the current pillars of the world of video games, taking into account that PlayStation is already working on rebranding its PS Plus and PS Now services to give rise to a format more similar to the popular Game Pass.