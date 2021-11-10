For those of you who don’t know, something complicated, but not impossible, the Facebook company has changed its name to Meta. Mark Zuckerberg spoke of the change, attributing that name to the variety offered by the company. Facebook is much more than the social network with which it all started. Thus, Facebook Workplace, now known as Workplace by Meta, will be integrated with Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams integrates with Workplace

The integration of Microsoft Teams in Workplace will also allow employees who use Teams or Workplace view, comment and react to meetings in real time without having to switch between applications.

Microsoft will also integrate Workplace in Teams, which will allow Teams users access Workplace content through an app within Teams. The app will be pinned to the Teams navigation bar and will include a Workplace content home page. Microsoft Teams administrators will also be able to mark content as important to display in the Workplace app.

«One thing I have learned … there will not be a single communication tool on the planet»says Jeff Teper, head of collaboration for Microsoft 365. “People are going to choose a number of tools, so I think it’s up to us as responsible vendors to make sure they can be integrated and interoperable.”

This integration of Workplace by Meta and Microsoft Teams is the latest of a broader partnership between the two companies. Workplace can now be integrated into SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft’s Office 365 suite. Meta has also integrated Workplace into Azure Active Directory, and it quickly became one of the top 10 apps for the service.

It is clear that Microsoft and Meta will be rivals in many areas, but these kinds of agreements benefit us users without a doubt. We’ll see where the next big collaboration takes them.