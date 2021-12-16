Microsoft Mexico turns 35, congratulations!

We know that many of our readers come from “The other side of the pond” that’s why, whenever we can we inform you of the news that affects you. In some cases it was Game Pass or xCloud and in others it was Surface devices. Be that as it may, today is the turn of Mexico where Microsoft subsidiary turns 35. A milestone and sample of a great work done in that country.

Microsoft Mexico celebrates 35 years digitizing the country

The news comes to us thanks to Enrique Perezyera, general manager at Microsoft Mexico. It didn’t take long for the Redmond giant to reach the neighboring country and in 1986 the first office was opened in Latin America. Today, Microsoft Mexico has more than 6000 companies as partners and more than 900 collaborators in its two offices in the country: Mexico City and Monterrey. In addition, they have employees working remotely in 21 states of the country.

Today @MSFTMexico turns 35 in Mexico. I applaud and appreciate the work done by the collaborators who have been part of this path, without a doubt they are incredible human beings who have left a positive impact on the company and in Mexico. https://t.co/CIg2lJBdXc – Enrique Perezyera (@ EnriquePerezye1) December 15, 2021

This subsidiary has contributed in its 35 years to the transformation of organizations, education in schools and to bring technology closer to people with disabilities. A commendable job that we hope will last at least another 35 years. Innovation in Mexico is a priority for Microsoft and has been seen in recent years.

“It fills me with joy and enthusiasm to be part of this celebration of 35 years of Microsoft in Mexico. As a Mexican, I recognize and value this trajectory and, mainly, the work of each of the collaborators who have passed through these 35 years in the country and who have contributed their intelligence, ability, imagination and eagerness to bring technology to each company, business, entrepreneurship, to every school and every home. Microsoft is built by human beings, and in Mexico, by its warm people who are highly capable of changing the future. My eternal gratitude for his work, for his humanity and for always thinking about generating a positive impact on the society of our great country through technology ”. commented Enrique Perezyera, CEO of Microsoft Mexico.