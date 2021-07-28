Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox, take flight or not?

Like me, surely many of you had at homeand a copy of what would become one of my favorite simulators since I was a child:the implementation of aMy head was blown away and despite not understanding 100% the basic concepts of flight, I had a lot of fun watching the representations of some of the most emblematic cities in the world.

With the passage of time and the arrival of new technologies, we were able to see new and better versions of this great simulator; however, it was not until 2021 that we could have it on our Xbox Series S / X and Wow! It turned out to be a great surprise.

Let’s talk about Microsoft Flight Simulator

If you are not familiar with the genre of simulators and especially flight, do not worry since in this title, as it has been over the years, it has a fairly wide learning curve and suitable for all types of players from which only know that airplanes fly until those who know all the devices of the cabin and its functions.

Thanks to its fairly well explained tutorial, which goes from the most basic, such as indicating what each button and lever is for from the cockpit to landing without any problem, they make MFS a friendly and satisfying title, always shining with attention to detail when it comes to scenery and aircraft.

While the version of Pc is the most polished in every way, it requires a computer well equipped so that it would not suffer in the process, since this title requires all the possible power as well as a good graphics card to take advantage of it.

Coupled with this and with the global situation of the pandemic, our chances of getting on a plane today are very distant; However, thanks to these experiences we can compensate a little and enjoy from the front row and in the cabin as if we were on board an aircraft traveling all over the world and without restriction. Another reason why I assure you that the title arrived just in time.

What does it offer us in console

The best version of MFS to Xbox obviously you will find it for him X series with its resolution in 4k but if you are an owner of an S series, do not worry that its performance is quite good with a resolution of 1080 and although the frames tend to fall much more than in Series X, believe me that the experience remains in both versions.

If we add to this a literal HDMI 2.1 compliant display blows your brain of how beautiful and detailed it looks, you will spend a lot of time observing every detail in the cockpit and when I say this it is because literally every last screw is perfectly represented becoming a feast for our eyes.

Passing the moment of flying through the air, everything is honey on flakes; Until the moment in which we are reviewing it offers us the possibility of traveling to Everest, Egypt with its impressive pyramids, New York or Brazil, if your thing is not to get so much into the simulator experience if you do not admire the view, prepare your snack Favorite because you can put the autopilot and enjoy between different views both in the cockpit and in the third person and admire every detail that we can find.

One point to consider if you want to have the optimal simulator experience, you will need a connection that is also fast and stable, since as they are landscapes generated in real time, the experience depends on the network.

In free flight mode, in the same way we can change the weather so that it obeys real time or our liking since we can be in a fresh morning full of clouds and then travel through an uncontrollable storm, all this with its pros and cons. its cons when handling our aircraft.

Speaking of the aircraft section, we can find all kinds, from light aircraft for those who begin to fly and become familiar with the title to commercial aircraft that are heavier and require a little more challenge when controlling them.

The tutorials, as I already mentioned, are quite clear and easy to master so that in a short time you will become an expert pilot in the comfort of your room. Asobo Studio as Xbox Game Studios did a great job in simplifying what we did on PC with the keyboard and mouse to pass it to our Xbox controller, maybe the only complaint I have is that the cursor movement was kept the same as with the mouse when I would have liked better with the directional arrows, but it’s just a small complaint for a great title.

Let’s talk about performance

As we mentioned before, this title on PC required a fairly equipped computer and above all a good investment to have a graphics card according to the needs.

Although the Xbox Series X is not entirely economical, it is a point that left me impressed since at no time is it demanded as if I suffered it with my gamer laptop, despite being a good time flying the console never got hot and the fan was never compromised which speaks to the excellent components we found in this and what makes it the most powerful today, so don’t worry about having long flight sessions as your X series, which was where we tested it, you will have no problem.

Although simulators are not very common to see on home consoles, in the case of MFS is a great step to attract more market and see how incredible these titles are that although they might lack action or a story as such, they make up for it with unbeatable graphics and, as the name implies, it is a simulator made and straight.

Thank you very much to the friends of Xbox Mexico for providing us with a copy to make this review on Xbox Series X, remember that as of July 27 you can find it with your Game Pass subscription so that you give it a chance and take off through the air of all the world.