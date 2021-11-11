Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 97.0.1069.0

We return with our usual weekly appointment to talk about Microsoft Edge Dev. One more week the Microsoft Edge team has the most interesting news and we break them down, as well as the corrections and improvements that may have been. This time Edge Dev reaches version 97.0.1069.0.

Hey there, Insiders! Dev channel update to 97.0.1069.0 is going live today! We have a lot of fixes incoming, and a reminder about our communications for the remainder of the year. You can read about what’s improved from Josh on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/x3YHdIP6QE – Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 9, 2021

Added features in Edge

Added the ability to dock the Edge bar to both sides of the screen.

The Extensions menu has been enabled by default. Note that this has also been enabled in version 96, which is currently in Beta.

Added the ability of the browser to register as an XML file viewer in the operating system settings.

New Administration Policies (note that administrative templates and documentation updates may not have been released yet): A management policy has been added to control whether Edge Discover is enabled, which controls whether Bing can search for content related to the current page in the background. Support for Chromium admin policies has been enabled to control screen capture in more granular ways: by setting Screenshot allowed by Origins, Window capture allowed by Origins, Tab capture allowed by Origins, and Tab captured by Origins origin allowed by Origins. Support enabled for Chromium management policies to set Serial Allow All Ports For Urls and Serial Allow USB Devices For Urls.

An experimental API has been added to WebView2 applications to allow any website to be displayed in an iframe (Problem 1243).

Performance improvements

Fixed an issue where the browser would not open.

Solved a crash when interacting with the address bar.

Fixed an issue where PWAs close randomly.

Fixed a crash when installing a PWA.

Eliminated a crash when closing a window.

Amended a crash when encountering an error loading a payment card to a Microsoft account.

Mitigated an issue where PDF files sometimes crash when viewed in high contrast mode.

Found a crash when closing an IE mode tab.

Completed a crash on Xbox.

They have removed a crash on Xbox when closing an InPrivate window.

Smartphone: On iOS a crash has been removed. Fixed a crash after logging into a work or school account. A crash when adding a favorite has been ended. Removed a crash when changing certain settings. Fixed an issue where WebView2 applications sometimes fail to open and display an error that cannot be found in settings.



Behavior improvements

Improved PDF scrolling to reduce the amount of white space while pages are loading.

Changed docked tabs to always be full width when tab strip is in portrait orientation.

Fixed an issue on the Mac where certain keyboard shortcuts override system keyboard shortcuts in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where the message to restore tabs was mistakenly displayed after starting a PWA.

Resolved an issue where websites that issue certificates on the local machine to log in do not do so because the certificate selector does not appear.

Fixed an issue where the translation popup does not appear on translatable pages.

Fixed an issue where enabling certain accessibility features results in high CPU and memory usage.

Completed an issue where the number of blocked trackers was not displayed in the Site Info flyout.

Mitigated an issue where Smart Copy only copies a screenshot rather than the actual content.

Fixed an issue where PWAs sometimes cannot be pinned to the Start menu.

Fixed an issue where parts of the browser are invisible when certain themes are installed.

Removed an issue on Mac where websites cannot be pinned to the Finder.

Found and solved a problem where the bar sometimes opened by itself.

Smartphone: Fixed an issue where swiping back would sometimes cause it to get stuck on a loading screen. Fixed an issue where Child Protection would sometimes not work. Fixed an issue where ad blocking was not working. Encountered the problem where adding a website to the ad blocker’s allowed list does nothing. Fixed an issue where the page layout of the new tab was not consistent with what was configured. Fixed an issue where managed devices sometimes didn’t open links from other apps. Fixed an issue where saved passwords cannot be edited in Settings.



Known bugs for this build