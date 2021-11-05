Both to Windows 7 in its channel of extended updates for companies, such as Windows 8.1 You have about 1 year of support left. And as support for both systems ends, Microsoft will discontinued its different services for these. Now it is the turn of OneDrive, Microsoft’s online storage service.

OneDrive will stop working in Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 from March 2022

Today Microsoft announced that as of January 1, it will stop providing updates to OneDrive for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. As of March 1, 2022, the application will stop syncing files with the cloud, so it will lose all its functionality.

In the case of Windows 8.1, It is quite an interesting change since Windows 8.1 is still supported until January 10, 2023. A key feature of Windows 8.1 when it was released was integration with OneDrive, so it seems that some parts of the operating system could stop working as the end of support approaches.

In the case of Windows 7 and Windows 8.0, the history is different. Both versions of Windows already they have no support of updates, and in the case of Windows 7 it only has a extended support until September 10, 2023, exclusively for companies that pay for such support. We assume that this change will only affect versions personal from OneDrive and not to OneDrive for Business, which is the edition used in companies that is included in Microsoft 365.

Microsoft recommends that update PCs still running Windows 7 or 8.1 to older operating systems modern with stand, like Windows 11. You can upgrade to Windows 10, although we warn you that its support it will end in 2025.