The expansion of Windows 11 continues its progress progressively to avoid that a possible problem generates discontent in a greater number of users. Microsoft usually deploys its big updates like this and now and taking advantage of the deployment of Windows 10 November 2021 Update announces that plan to speed up the arrival of Windows 11 given the good reception by users.

In fact, every time people see the update notice appearing on their computers through Windows Update. Teams that maybe had been waiting in Windows 10 since the new version of the operating system was announced in June and launched in early October.





The statement) on whether it focuses on talking about the November update for Windows 10 or what is the same, Windows 10 November 2021 Update. An update initially available for users with devices running Windows 10 in version 2004 and who can update using “Windows Update” in the route “Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update” and selecting “Search for updates”. They also take the opportunity to talk about Windows 11 since these teams can also be offered the option of choosing to upgrade to Windows 11.

Through a post on the official Windows blog, the company has reported that will speed up Windows 11 deployment from today. And it does so motivated by the good results obtained so far and by the good reception from users.

“Today, based on the positive deployment update experience and user feedback we have seen to date, we are moving the pace of deployment faster than we previously anticipated, and now we are making the Windows 11 update more available. for eligible Windows 10 devices “.

They will see how an update notice arrives at Windows Update all those computers that are running at least version 2004 of Windows 10, or what is the same, Windows 10 May 2020 Update. In addition, it will be a necessary requirement that they also have the security update released on September 14, 2021.

In this section, the company recalls that Windows 10 May 2020 Update support and updates will be discontinued as of December 14, 2021. Perhaps that is why they have taken this version as the basis with which to urge users to upgrade to Windows 11.

And in reference to Windows 10 and the November update, they warn that with it annual updates are started instead of using as up to now two a year. In this way, Windows 10 is updated in the same way that Windows 11 does, with the same cadence of a single annual update so that the next Windows 10 feature update is scheduled for the second half of 2022. The editions of the November 2021 update will receive 18 months of service and support, and the Enterprise and Education editions will receive 30 months of service and support starting today.

