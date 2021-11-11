Since the transformation of Facebook which began with a name change which is now Meta, and the announcement of the metaverse, the news about this new era of technological advancement has not stopped arriving, leaving aside the scandals related to it. name and logo which is supposed to be owned, collaborations and great advances have arrived, first it was noted that Microsoft will compete around the technological advancement of immersion in virtual reality of the metaverse, later it was announced that Meta had launched a series of vacancies around the world to begin the creation of the metaverse. Now a new advance around the reactions that will allow technological advancement has been unveiled, as Microsoft and Meta partner to bring the Themes function to the Facebook environment.

Microsoft and Meta join forces

This Wednesday the collaboration that will take place between Meta and Microsoft was announced, where it was announced that the videoconferencing and teamwork service will be incorporated, which will allow Teams to be brought to the teleworking platform within the social network, which It will allow Workplace users to play live videos through Teams, as well as interact between both applications in a simple way.

The position of the union between Meta and Themes was announced where Workplace states through a statement the following: “Users will be able to follow meetings and events live from the application they are using, whatever it is, or they will be able to catch up later with the recorded version of a video on Workplace ”.

In addition, it is pointed out that users will be able to follow meetings and live events whatever the application that is being used, these meetings will be accessible since Workplace will give the possibility to record the sessions; if I do this collaboration it is not entirely new, since it was kept in test mode for employees of Vodafone, Flight Center Travel Group and Lockton.

The current pandemic has forced the improvement of technologies that focuses on the way in which people and therefore work groups interact, the use of these tools facilitates maintaining health recommendations without losing the effectiveness of collaborative work, Alliances as it is generates in the user a constant active improvement of labor production, since it facilitates and automates processes that help to provide a more complete experience within virtual work rooms.

