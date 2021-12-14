The arrival of the multiverses to superhero cinema seems to have caused other filmmakers to take an interest in this concept. Daniels, the duo of filmmakers formed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for having made ‘Swiss Army Man’, is no exception and here we bring you the amazing trailer of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, his new movie.

The only one who can save the world

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ tells the story of Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who ends up living a great adventure when she discovers that she is the only one who can save our world, having to explore other universes. In them there are countless versions of herself, which will be of great help but will also complicate everything even more.

Michelle Yeoh gives life to the protagonist of the function, but its cast also includes other faces known as Jamie Lee Curtis or Jenny Slate. Also, in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ we will see Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jonathan Ke Quan, Andy Le, Brian Le, and Harry Shum Jr.





Another striking detail of the film is that behind it we have A24, an independent label that has given many alegrías alegrías to lovers of the seventh art over the last few years. Enough at least to trust that something great can come out of here.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Will Hit US Theaters Next March 25th. Unfortunately, there is still no date for its premiere in Spain.