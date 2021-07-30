Michael Phelps reflects on time and sport at Omega Showcasing

In that sense, Phelps recognized Omega’s role in their victory and praised the brand’s technology: “Winning by a hundredth of a second is incredible. Omega had the technology to prove that it was and I am very grateful because that is something that the human eye could never have judged. You have to see where the timing is going, the changes it has made in open water, water polo, climbing. Omega really brings the experience to the viewer. ”

Already an Olympic Games veteran, with two and a half decades of experience, Phelps admitted to having mixed feelings about being present at Tokyo 2020 as a spectator and not as a competitor: “It’s weird, but I’m excited about what’s to come, and I look forward to it. May my presence inspire the athletes of Tokyo 2020 to do their best. ” With 28 medals to his name – 23 of them gold – the swimmer can be sure that he will inspire more than one.

Omega has been the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932 and since then has been dedicated to creating the most advanced chronometers for the world of sport. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, commented: “The Olympic Games are about sport and sport is about results. Without Omega there are no results. Omega is our friend and we are always excited to see how he takes timekeeping forward and what adapts to the new world we live in. We have the same interests: serving athletes to enrich their experience, as well as that of fans around the world. ”