In an unexpected turn of events, Michael Masi has been nominated for the next Nobel Concord Prize for his unprecedented ability to generate consensus and unity in Formula 1.

The Nobel Prizes or Nobelpriset, as they are known in Swedish, they are possibly the most prestigious international accolades and span many categories. These awards were founded in 1895 as the last wish of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish industrialist who died on December 10 of the following year.

These awards are presented annually at a gala held every December 10, and were created with the aim of recognizing the exceptional contribution of various personalities in the field of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Economics and Peace. And now, a new one has also been created: the Nobel Prize for Concord.

Michael Masi has been able to unify an opinion on his way of acting: it could not be done worse

«Concordia», it is said of the act of conformity, union. Also of the adjustment or agreement between people who dispute or litigate. And if something has happened this year in Formula 1 is that Michael Masi, race director of the premier class, has put everyone in agreement.

A milestone in the history of Formula 1

Needless to say, this is the first time that a member of the Formula 1 It is nominated for a Nobel Prize – in this case the one for 2022 – as possibly also the first time that one of its members has generated such an overwhelming consensus.

And is that Michael Masi he has been able to unify an opinion on his way of acting: it could not be done worse. Thus, the paddock of the queen category has become a receptacle of harmony if we stick to the strict sense of the word.

The Australian leader was able to receive criticism from the losers and the winners (Mercedes and Red Bull Racing) after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, something that has not been alien to him at other times during the 2021 season. Also others like Fernando Alonso – who in his season back to Formula 1 has been fond of hitting Masi on all sides – or Carlos Sainz have criticized him, as well as many other drivers, engineers and directors of the ten teams that make up the grid of the category.

Michael Masi, or how to tire an F1 team so much as to want to sell Read news

As Motor.es has learned, Formula 1 could have made a double, since Toto wolff He was also among the potential nominees for this new Nobel Prize for Concord. But finally the organization of the awards asked those responsible for selecting the nominees to choose a single candidate from the category to promote plurality.

The list of candidates for the Nobel Prize for Concord who will compete against Michael Masi has not yet been made official, but there is talk of big names such as the inventor of the candied fruit, “Arturito” -of La Casa de Papel-, the toupee of Donald Trump and some COVID-19.