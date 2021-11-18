Without giving more details about his return to the big screen, Michael Keaton has confirmed that he will once again play one of the most dangerous villains in the Spider-Man universe, The Vulture.

One of the pleasant surprises that the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming left us was the incorporation of Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / The Vulture, a villain who will return to the horizon of the wall-crawler sooner than we think,

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Keaton confirmed that in the coming weeks he will return to the film sets to play Vulture, although he did not specify in which project the villain emanated from the Spider-Man mythology will return.

“I’m filming tomorrow; i’m filming vulture stuff“, Were the words of Keation, who did not give more details about the next appearance of the villain.

Let’s remember that in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming we saw Keaton in conversation with Marc Gargan, who tells Toomes that he too wishes to see the wall-crawler dead, like many other of his friends outside prison.

In the two Morbius film trailers, Michael Keaton in a white prison uniform has been seen interacting with the character of Jared Leto, although no further details of this appearance of Keaton are known.

The actor, who in addition to The Vulture, has filmed his return as the Dark Knight of the Distinguished Competition in 2022, recalled when he first filmed his scenes as Adrian Toomes.

“I nod like I know what the hell they’re talking about. And I say: ‘Aha’. And I think, ‘You may be explaining quantum physics to me right now. All I know is that I know my man. And I know the basics. ‘ So finally, they looked at me, and they just started laughing. They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you? I said, ‘No, I have no idea what you’re talking about”.

The next film in the Spider-Man Sony Universe is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit theaters in Mexico on December 16, while Morbius will hit theaters on January 20, 2022.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

Look for it starting November 22, 2021.

