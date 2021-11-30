The fashion for videogames continues its course and is now Zara who is inspired by the legendary arcade video game of 1978, Space invader, to launch a new capsule collection. With the aim of reaching an audience of all ages, the Spanish firm has chosen the model Mia Regan – current partner of Romeo Beckham – as the image of this short campaign.

The firm adds key pieces to the collection for this season in the form of beanie, Down jackets, leggings, or even a knit vest. All this accompanied by the mythical Martian of the video game that for more than 40 years continues to captivate his audience.









A print that promises to break it

In addition, Zara has created a special print for the collection that decorates sweaters -in pastel tones-, reversible jackets and even accessories in the form of socks.













This new collection coincides with the announcement of the presidency of Marta Ortega to the Inditex Group next April. It seems that the Spanish firm has no intention of putting the brakes on.

Photos | Zara