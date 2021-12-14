Toy company MGA Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the first non-fungible token (NFT) -based cards for the trading card game LOL Surprise are now available for purchase.

The company partnered with digital asset consultancy Ioconic in September and now expects the $ 25 billion LOL Surprise brand to succeed in bringing its young fans into the NFT ecosystem.

Ten million physical packets of the card game, containing 50 million individual cards, will be delivered to global retailers before the end of the year, according to the announcement. LOL Surprise collectors will receive a scannable QR code to redeem rewards online at the Play LOL Surprise portal. Rewards include digital trade cards, tokens, NFTs, or a digital version of your physical collection.

Users can view their collection in their LOL Surprise Art Gallery and purchase additional NFTs in the LOL Art Shop when new collections become available through limited deliveries.

In a statement shared with Cointelegraph, Jamie Lewis, CEO of Ioconic, said the game will launch in 20,000 major retail outlets around the world, including Walmart, Target and Walgreens in the US, Tesco, Asda, Smyths and Amazon in Europe. “

All transactions will be powered by the Polygon blockchain, while Forte integrates blockchain technology into games.. Forte, a US-based startup offering blockchain solutions for game publishers, recently raised $ 725 million in its Series B round.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, added that “Polygon is excited to support the world’s fastest growing toy doll brand, LOL Surprise, as they move these beloved toys on-chain with the help of Ioconic. LOL Surprise NFTs will provide an innovative way to increase fan engagement. “

The physical LOL Surprise dolls were first released in 2016 and have since been listed annually as the number one toy property by market researcher NPD Group.. MGA Entertainment also owns brands like Bratz and Rainbow High.

