Spain remains with the seventh place. France is very close to the leading duo, as they are separated by only 2.10 points from Brazil, which the tie in Argentina prevented it from being the leader. Mexico goes back five places. It leaves the ‘top 10’ to be now fourteenth.

The list is not at all flattering for the Mexican National Team, which always had a frank competitiveness regarding the American teams., only competing with Argentina and Brazil, however, this time the United States squad surpasses them by one position. On the FIFA scale, Mexico registered the greatest loss of points (-34.16 points)

The Top 10 and countries selected thus remain until the close of the 2021 FIFA dates