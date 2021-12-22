Mexico accuses gun manufacturers of financing video games

Throughout this year we have heard several statements by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, in which he states that the video game they encourage violence. Now, today something similar happened, but this time it was Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations of our country, who mentioned that the arms manufacturers are financing the development of video games.

During a press conference today, December 21, 2021, Ebrard was questioned about a lawsuit that the Mexican government issued against arms manufacturers in the United States last August. Here Beretta USA Corp., Colt’s Manufacturing Co., Glock Inc., Smith & Weston Brands, Sturm Ruger & Co. and Witmer Public Safety Group are charged. to favor the trafficking and use of weapons in Mexico linked to violence. This was what was commented on the matter:

“It is a lawsuit filed by Mexico against 11 arms companies in the Massachusetts court. It was presented on August 4, 2021. What is Mexico claiming in that lawsuit? That the manufacturing, distribution, advertising and sale practices of these companies favor the trafficking and use of weapons in Mexico linked to violence. The companies’ argument is: ‘well, I sell a weapon and it is not my responsibility what you do with the weapon’. What they do not say, and we do say in our lawsuit, is that they are generating weapons even though they know that they are destined for the market linked to drug trafficking and violence in Mexico. They’re funding video games too, huh? To encourage the expansion of the consumption of weapons with young people. To take away the human dimension from what it means to attack another person with a weapon and turn it into a kind of competition with weapons specially designed for it ”.

This last point was the one that attracted the most attention, since the politician did not provide any evidence or an example to support this statement. So far there have been no cases in which a weapons company offers financing to a company with the aim of promoting a specific weapon.

On related issues, the president of Mexico once again attacked the games.

As if that were not enough, many companies have chosen to move away from the realism that weapons offer. Games like Fortnite or Free fire, which have been pointed out by the government before, do not have weapons designs that resemble what we see in reality. Sure, there are examples where this is the case, but they are always aimed at an older audience, and not minors.

