Within the field of health, it is essential to exceed the expectations of patients. In this way continuous improvement is achieved and is also the basis for forming long-term relationships. For this reason, it is an aspiration that cannot be lacking within any institution. All this leads to very pleasant news and it is about a Mexican hospital that won an international award for its medical excellence, do you know what it is?

In this case we refer to Shriners Mexico Hospital which was awarded for the second consecutive year with the Guardian of Excellence Award® 2021 for Press ganey, a national leader in consumer and workforce engagement in health care. This distinction is awarded to the hospital for being a high-performance healthcare organization that achieves the 95th percentile or higher for performance in patient experience and physician commitment or clinical quality.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a pre-eminent and competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. This annual award recognizes hospitals and healthcare systems that consistently performed in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize Shriners Hospital for Children Mexico as one of the national leaders in patient experience and medical commitment or clinical quality,” said Patrick T. Ryan, President and CEO of Press Ganey.

He further added that this award reflects an unwavering commitment of the Hospital and the trust and loyalty of patients through unimaginable challenges. He also applauded the efforts of the Shriners Hospital for Children Mexico and its ability to adapt to the new needs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Mexican hospital of medical excellence

Mariano González Lugo, General Administrator of the Hospital Shriners for Children Mexico, further explained that the Guardian of Excellence Award® from Press Ganey shows that the community of Mexico trusts in the highest quality care that the hospital offers throughout the country.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated set of solutions that enable business transformation throughout the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement.

The company works with more than 41,000 health care centers in its mission to reduce patient suffering and improve the resilience of caregivers to improve safety, quality, and the overall experience of care.

About Shriners Hospital for Children Mexico

The hospital cares for children from 0 to 18 years of age with orthopedic conditions and burn sequelae, regardless of the ability to pay of the patient and the family. Founded in Mexico in 1945, it has helped improve the quality of life of hundreds of children through innovative and high-quality treatments. While thanks to his work, he can already boast that it is a Mexican hospital of the highest medical excellence.