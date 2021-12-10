Metaverse-based game CryptoMines announced the end of the project, leaving the game’s token investors suffering an astronomical drop of 99.4%, from $ 801 to $ 4.

Like Star Atlas, MoMoverse and The Sandbox, CryptoMines was a promising game that had managed to gather a large community around the project that had developed a game focused on planet mining and that rewarded players with the ETERNAL token.

However, some concerns about the project began to crumble the foundations of the game, and among the concerns was complete uncertainty about the number of chips the developers had.

“People have lost money and deserve answers, but they need to have the right answers. There are endless rumors floating around out there. Personally, I lost value on this project, but I am not going to accuse the team of scam due to volatility and timeliness. of external manipulation that is inherent in all blockchain projects, especially the growing and experimental blockchain gaming space, “said Jazelle Garzeski.

CryptoMines has ended but will be back

“CryptoMines was born from the dream of developers to do better than their predecessors in the NFT P2E environment, for a long time it remained stable and constantly growing due to the large income and investments of new people. In this way we could observe how the fall was as devastating as the massive growth of cryptocurrencies, where the trust of the people was totally eroded “, highlighted the developers of the project.

Seeking to give satisfaction to the community that believed in the game’s proposal, the developers confirmed that they are the biggest holders of the ETERNAL token, but they promise not to sell in a way that negatively impacts the community.

And they claimed that the game’s smart contract has received multiple audits and there is no evidence of exploitation. But after that, they declare that the game will be shut down and there will be a possible release of a revamped version that is completely independent of the original game and NFT tokens.

In the new proposed game, a new token called Dark Matter (DM) will be created, which will be indexed to USDT and used for all in-game transactions. There will also be a new gambling economy in which NFTs will be burned and there will be fees to finance project developments that will have no pre-sale or private sale of tokens.

“We offer a new world in 3D where you can go down to explore each planet and collect resources, these worlds will allow you to immerse yourself in the CryptoMines (Reborn) universe and handle your characters in a third-person camera, this will allow us to add several new features, not only visuals, for example, skins, game mechanics, scholarships, among many more that we will reveal soon “, they declared about the new game.

CryptoMines (Reborn)

The new game (which will depend on the approval of the ETERNUM community of holders) will be called CryptoMines (Reborn), and as proposed by the team, it will be basically the same game with some changes in the design and mainly changes in the game economy.

However, users affected by the closure of CryptoMines (Legacy) will not see their assets migrated to the new game. Closed game items will be transformed into a kind of “discount coupon” on new game items.

In addition, according to the team, the development time of the new project is 5 days for the initial phase (all functions except the 3D world, the game system and the minigames), and 2 weeks for the first beta test of our 3D functionality.