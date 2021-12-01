Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the leaders of the Ballon d’Or, managing to position themselves as the biggest winners in the history of the award.

The sports world has shown its importance for fans around the world, since they show us athletes with abilities who manage to get out of everyday life and who perform striking feats with their dexterity, strength and agility that they have acquired through years of training, in addition to face each other, managing to stand out above the rest of the population.

However, there are some disciplines that manage to register greater monetary amounts thanks to their hobby, among them, soccer; in accordance with Statista on its ranking of sports events by brand value in the world during 2019, the FIFA World Cup it is positioned in fourth place with a value of 282 million dollars, this being one of the most important sports on the planet, from which numerous more tournaments have come out, as well as stars.

Despite the fact that some countries have their “favorite” sport compared to others, there are some sports personalities who manage to be recognized worldwide, regardless of whether or not you know these disciplines thoroughly, either by their number of followers on social networks, magnitude of their sporting events or number of records broken, including: Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Among the thousands of players that we find playing professionally soccer, we have an Argentine and a Portuguese who have delighted the spectators with their ability to dominate the ball, as well as their ability to score hundreds of goals., Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

According to the graph of Statista on the highest paid footballers in the world in the period 2020-2021, Lionel messi he is leading with revenues of 130 billion dollars, which he earns both on and off the court, Cristiano Ronaldo is in second position with 120 million dollars; however, both have won the Ballon d’Or on severe occasions.

The awards of each one have led them to be sponsored by important brands of world caliber, Cristiano Ronaldo with Nike and Messi with Adidas, but both managing to belong to the most valuable players, not only in football, but in history.

For some years, France Football has awarded the award of Golden Ball to those who are considered the best players in the world, this being the highest award that a player of world caliber can receive for their soccer skills, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi they have been placed for many years, bringing together the figure of 12 golden balls, being the only ones that have achieved such a feat (together and individually).

It is due to these awards and their soccer skills that they have managed to position themselves as iconic characters, not only in soccer, but in sport, since it takes a lot of work for players to be selected to receive only one of these awards, but Christian Ronaldo has managed to receive it 5 times and Lionel Messi just managed to win his seventh, still being the best player of the world.