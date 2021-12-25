As we always tell you, today is the day to put aside the gadgets and our freakiness to share (as far as possible) time with the people we love. Even so, we do not want to stop wishing you happy holidays from the people who are part of The Output.
These will continue to be a somewhat strange Christmas for some, but we hope at least that you live them with serenity and happiness within everything possible. We hope you enjoy the little things, the company of the many (or few) around you and have a great day. We will do the same from our homes, with the satisfaction that one more year you have accompanied us here, allowing us to send you this message today.
Merry Christmas!
The El Output team.