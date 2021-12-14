Christmas is approaching and the tradition is to throw the sweets of this time weeks before they arrive, as happens with the Christmas lights, which are already on in November.

Surely you are like me and when you go to a supermarket once the summer is over you are already looking at the sweets section in case they have put the Christmas nougats and polvorones.

And it is that every year the department stores advance this time a few days and with good reason, since it is when we buy more and spend more, which is good news for businesses. And falling is only our fault, let’s not kid ourselves.

But let’s focus on the important things, Mercadona has announced that this Christmas they will put the vegan roscón de reyes on sale, a roscón concept that Mercadona put in its supermarkets last year to see how it worked.

And, unsurprisingly, it swept sales. So much so that a few days later there were no units left in any Mercadona in Spain.

This roscón is made without gluten or lactose, so it is ideal for lactose intolerant, for celiacs and, also, for vegans. Hence, it became the success of Christmas 2020.

Mercadona is the leading supermarket in Spain, but what is the secret of its success? Pay attention to these curiosities that make it a different company.

Right now If you go to Mercadona you can already get several models of the roscón de reyes, but not with the veganas it will not go on sale for a few weeks.

And we cannot forget that the roscón de reyes is a typical sweet of the first week of January, when the imminent arrival of the Three Wise Men is celebrated in Spanish homes loaded with gifts for children.