Payment Market is a tool that works in conjunction with Mercado Libre which allows you to make purchases, payments and other financial services from an application, this platform allows different types of transactions to be carried out, and it is now that it includes the trade of Cryptocurrencies and general money. digital, which will allow making payments using electronic currencies such as Bitcoins.

Users of this platform in Brazil will already be able to carry out all kinds of transactions using cryptocurrencies, from digital wallets, the function is not entirely new, since there was a small group, which was given this opportunity, during its testing phase and it is now that it has begun to expand to more users.

One of the advantages that this model has allowed is the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method, since this was not previously possible within the Free Market application. For Tulio Olivera, vice president of Mercado Pago, the intention of this new digital commerce model is to replicate it within all market opportunities in Latin America and the countries with access to Mercado Libre.

Mercado Pago and its foray into cryptocurrency trading

The digital commerce platform had long been interested in the incursion of this business model, since the co-founder and executive director Marcos Galperin, after making a purchase for 7., 8 million bitcoins, expressed his interest and the different areas of opportunity that exist within cryptocurrency trading.

Mercado Pago’s foray into cryptocurrency trading gives Mercado Libre the possibility of joining the trend in which other digital payment services are incurring, which have begun to contemplate the possibility of considering cryptocurrencies as a method of usual payment.

With this movement, MercadoLibre joins the trend of other digital payment services, such as PayPal and Venmo, which are also enabling the possibility of accessing Cryptocurrencies.

In the words of the Mercado Pago company, it was born after the need for a simple, secure and efficient online payment solution, which seeks to enhance the platform in terms of electronic commerce functions, thus becoming one of the most important digital transfer and collection applications.

Currently, the digital payment platform Mercado Pago has just over 11.5 million users, which represents a growth of 95 percent, due to the fact that it registered a process of 404.8 million transactions with a value average of $ 11,214.3 million.

