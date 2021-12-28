Free market has chosen to carry out a new strategy with creative posts passive aggressive, which have been effective.

The ecommerce platforms They have managed to be well received by millions of users around the world, who found in these digital spaces the opportunity to acquire different trustworthy products from the comfort of their home, a fact that has notoriously boosted the world economy, and some companies in particular.

According to information from Forbes, only in Mexico the decrease in social mobility carried out to prevent the spread of Covid-19 caused the online sales had growth of 81 percent during 2020, achieving a value of 316 billion pesos, in other words, 9 percent of the retail sector in the country.

Currently there is a wide variety of platforms that are responsible for making this possible, so brands choose to carry out some marketing strategies that make them stand out from the rest of them, either through loyalty programs for their clients, prizes, discounts, promotions, as well as obtaining different benefits; Some of the most popular brands by Mexican users include Amazon, Linio, Liverpool and Market Free, among other.

The fact that brands are present in the digital world leads to endless benefits, among them, the opportunity to send their users some message alerts to keep them updated on the status of their orders, the record of their purchases and possible inconsistencies, a fact that Market Free He has shown that he knows how to take advantage of and put technology to his advantage.

Users on social networks have shown some screenshots where they show one of the most important online sales platforms in Mexico, Market Free, who chose to send some posts considered as “passive aggressive“, Since they mention that they (the brand) do love them, not like their ex-partners.

Aware of the free market 😢 pic.twitter.com/ucPynK2WYO – The Nutrí JulsC (@ Juls_Cesar007) December 23, 2021

What a fart passive / aggressive messages that Mercado libre sends me 😂 pic.twitter.com/3CucIW5zuy – Monzee☀️ (@monzehhn) December 24, 2021

These messages “Passive aggressive” and creative from Mercado Libre They have achieved their mission, to attract the attention of their customers, proving to be well received since they chose to show their experience to other users on social networks, advertising the brand, which they never requested.

Users on social networks have shown that the “humor heavy”Is well received, which is why brands have already chosen to carry out this type of posts increasingly “drawn” to their customers, who, far from being angry, receive them with grace and as a joke, improving the interaction between brand / consumer.

An example of this was shown to us a few weeks ago by the BBVA company, which chose to “throw a stone” at its clients, mentioning that they should invest in something that would leave them more, compared to paying for their gym that they only go to once. , giving an example of how brands can win a type of unpaid advertising by sending some creative, well-achieved and sometimes even challenging messages.

Brands have a good chance of improve the relationship with your customers if they choose to send some creative and direct messages to get your attention.

