This year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the best edition of the Good End for the eCommerce platform Free market, which broke the record with more than a million items sold in a single day.

During the eleventh year of the largest commercial event in Mexico, the e-commerce page gained weight in several factors: buyer preference, complaints to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), integration of merchants and entrepreneurs, but, above all, in the historical figures reported in transactions.

This was the top 10 of the best sellers:

Mercado Libre buyers’ preferred hours were between 2 and 4 in the afternoon on November 16; the app was the most used channel to make sales with a 73 percent preference.

In the company directed by David Geisen, the participation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) also increased by more than 800 percent, since in last year’s edition only 6 thousand businesses participated and in 2021 there were 55 thousand, of which they accounted for 48 percent of total sales.

Historical figures

On this Good End, one of Mercado Libre’s great achievements was to sell more than a million items in a single day.

The digital platform announced that in the cheapest week in the country it managed to increase sales by 79 percent compared to last year.

“The results of the Good End of this year reaffirm the consolidation of eCommerce as an excellent purchase option for Mexicans, even in a context of full recovery of mobility, our users value the convenience, security, variety and quality offer that we have strengthened in recent years. This inspires us to continue improving the shopping experience we offer every day ”, stated Mercado Libre.

November 16 was the best day in the history of the website of Argentine origin, as it exceeded the number of items sold, with a growth of 32 percent compared to sales per day in 2020.

Likewise, users increased the average purchase ticket by 15 percent compared to the previous campaign, reaching 574 pesos.

