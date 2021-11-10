While the economic blow from the Covid-19 health emergency was significant, it also accelerated the process towards greater digital commerce.

SMEs were the first to experience the economic recession and, urged not to lag behind, they began to adopt more and more digital channelsHowever, logistics became his biggest challenge.

Digital commerce (Photo: Unocero)

Agile digital commerce with Melonn

Facing the logistical challenge faced by SMEs, Melonn was born, a startup with the aim of providing logistical support to small and medium-sized companies in Mexico and Colombia.

The Colombian startup works through a digital platform, which connects with the virtual store to manage orders and inventories in real time by synchronizing the virtual catalog of digital commerce.

It also allows the customer to know the status of their order while offering all the tracking and location data to both the store and the buyer.

Melonn works using software that combines an order and inventory management system, a warehouse management system and a system for automated transportation management, thereby optimizing SME digital commerce.

“At Melonn we take care of 100% the logistics issue of SMEs, to take them to new markets and optimize their shipping times and costs, while they focus on the key to growing their business,” said Andrés Gómez, CEO of Melonn.

Melonn’s logistics centers are located in Colombia and Mexico; These centers house more than 100,000 products from SME customers who sell their products through digital means and seek to streamline the customer’s purchase process.