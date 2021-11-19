Meghan Markle’s next televised interview will be with Ellen DeGeneres. This has been confirmed by the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a teaser that just came to light. AND this has been enough sneak peek one minute to make us fall in love again with his style.

The actress and Duchess of Sussex has reappeared with a look very elegant in which it bets on the classic black and white pairing, but integrates in a grand way a blouse with a point of trend and daring for which we sigh from now on. An Oscar de la Renta design with a crew neck, sleeves puffy and details cut out which suited him wonderfully.

He combined it with long black pants cropped and high shot and some classics stillettos blacks.

Although the blouse is out of stock, the firm has the lilac version available. Of course, it costs 3,000 euros.

In the sneak peek, Meghan talks about his humble and hardworking roots And he tells what his car looked like at the time: an old Ford Explorer, which had a driver’s side door that often stopped working, which meant it had to go in through the trunk.

In addition, according to the program’s website, “the activist and co-founder of Archewell will talk with Ellen about growing up and returning to California, as well as her New York Times best-selling children’s book, The Bench.”

The last time we saw Meghan on a show was eight months ago on Oprah’s where she accused an anonymous member of the royal family of racism and said that the British monarchy did not support her when she had suicidal thoughts, in addition to talking about the tense Harry’s relationship with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Ellen DeGeneres’ show with Meghan to air tonight.

Photos | The Ellen Show