And it is that for a long time the firm has been offering us a multitude of functions and characteristics that allow us adapt the operating system to our liking . In this way we can have a more personal software and even gain productivity. One of the elements in this sense that we use the most is the themes and wallpapers that we can use. In this way we decorate the desk with personal images referring to family, friends, partner, pet, etc.

Does Firefox 95 crash your PC? You should update as soon as possible

This is something that we have been able to verify as the Redmond ones released newer versions of Windows to the market. A clear example of all this is the substantial improvement that has been introduced in the latest system version, Windows 11 . In fact, it could be considered that this use is one of the key points of this recent launch. But with everything and with it to talk about the functions of customization of this software , we do not need to go to its latest version.

In addition, Microsoft helps us with the content available for all of this, as is the case that we are going to tell you about now. Or we say all this because now that we are at the gates of Christmas, we have the possibility of celebrating the holidays with a very original wallpaper. Specifically, it is a wallpaper of the popular wizard of yesteryear, Clippy. We can thus decorate our Windows desktop with this character for free. This is something we can get from the WallpaperHub website.

It must be said that we can find it in a multitude of resolutions so that it adapts perfectly to our team starring Clippy.

Anti-vaccines attack Bill Gates’ Apple Store

Perhaps this is a topic that may be somewhat strange or striking, at least initially. However, everything has an explanation. We already know that there are many people who do not believe in vaccines or the benefits they can bring us. This is something that directly affects the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, apparently only a few hours ago a large group of anti-vaccines attacked a Apple store in London against Bill Gates. Taking into account the former Microsoft executive has been one of the such defenders and promoters of the vaccine, everything indicates that the screams were going towards him. But it seems that they have missed quite a bit, directing these complaints towards the Apple store, which curiously is quite close to that of Microsoft.

Just a few days ago Mozilla made its new Firefox 95. However, with the passing of the hours and days the firm has received different complaints about the operation of the new version of its browser. Basically the errors have been given by various hardware conflicts with some PC components. This results in unexpected closures of the program as such, even reaching lock the operating system completely.

Therefore, Mozilla itself has been forced to send two minor updates to correct all these detected bugs.