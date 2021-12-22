Tuesdays can be boring, but an ongoing drama on Twitter is captivating the attention of many blockchain enthusiasts. Ask The Doctor, a Canadian medical question and answer website, announced that it would sue Shytoshi Kusama, volunteer leader of the meme token project, Shiba Inu (SHIB), for alleged defamation and will attempt to uncover his personal identity in court. Kusama immediately counterattacked, claiming that “it is illegal [que Ask The Doctor] take people’s money for a service they never render. “

Tell your legal team that it is illegal to buy a verified account to use to scam other people. Tell them that it is illegal to take people’s money for a service you never provide. And if you REALLY want to come and get me … EAT GET ME. It’s almost time anyway … I’m ready https://t.co/jTnQydUWBt – Shytoshi Kusama ™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 21, 2021

Tell your legal team that it is illegal to buy a verified account to use to scam other people. Tell them that it is illegal to take people’s money for a service you never provide. And if you really want to come find me … COME FIND ME. Anyway it’s almost time … I’m ready

The heated exchange began when Kusama quoted a SHIB promotional Tweet from Ask The Doctor the day before, claiming, “You are a scam account.”Where are all your ‘doctor’ tweets from the account created in which 2009? “ As if the plot wasn’t dense enough already, Ask The Doctor was previously a SHIB influencer.

In a tweet on December 1, the company claimed to have added 31 billion SHIB ($ 1.5 million at the time) to its balance sheet. On December 20, Ask The Doctor then tweeted that there was removed your SHIB tokens from your books. Twitter users allege that the firm has been heavily promoting SHIB tokens to retail investors for the past month.

You’re a scam account. Where are all your “doctor” tweets from tour account created in what 2009? Gtfoh. Go scam another token like you planned on doing with your first tweets. .@askthedr pic.twitter.com/ceFqL8KFYv – Shytoshi Kusama ™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 21, 2021

You are a scam account. Where are all your “doctor” tweets from the account created in 2009? Out of here. Go scam another token like you planned to do with your first tweets.

As of writing, Ask The Doctor continues to escalate the conflict on the social media platform. In more recent tweets, the firm alleges that SHIB is “a scam”, “is heading for zero”, “is facing elimination” and states that, without proof, “a rug pull is coming”. Since the “conflict” began less than 24 hours ago, Ask the Doctor appears to have lost nearly 10,000 Twitter followers, leaving roughly 48,000 left. Although Ask The Doctor said it divested its SHIB stake for commercial reasons, it did not explain why it would invest in what it believes to be a “scam” currency in the first place.

Keep reading: