Mediatek has released a new chip comparable to Apple’s A15 chip and outperforming Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

The A15 Bionic chip made its appearance with the newly launched iPhone 13. Giving it power and speed, the A15 became the center of attention for experts, as its capabilities are surprising and unique. However, Mediatek states that Its new chip will outperform Apple’s renowned A15 chip.

Although the Qualcomm Snapdragon series is present in the high-end models of Android mobiles, Mediatek is also a supplier of chips for these phones, and although its popularity is not very high, its new chip could begin to be implemented in the best Android smartphonesAs MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9000 chip is comparable to Apple’s A15 Bionic, outperforming the Snapdragon 888 by 35% in performance and graphics.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip is manufactured under the TSMC 4nm process. Utilizing multi-core capabilities with a Cortex-X2 core offering 3.05 GHz main frequency, three Cortex-A710 cores with 2.85 GHz main frequency and four Cortex-A510 cores with 1.8 GHz main frequency.

Its architecture allows it to transmit data at a speed of 9 billion pixels per second. It offers support for a 320 megapixel camera with an 18-bit HDR image processor that can record 4K HDR video in simultaneous multi-camera. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E and a 5G SA and NSA, with theoretical download speed of up to 7 Gbps.

And while the Dimensity 9000’s multicore scores have yet to be shown, according to Mediatek, its new chip is comparable to Apple’s A15 Bionic scoring more than 4000 points. In terms of artificial intelligence, it surpasses the Google Tensor that was also recently launched by 16% and the latest Apple chip by 66%.

No official release date for the first phones with the Dimensity 9000But this has been a blow to Qualcomm that could start to see this chip replace theirs in major phones like Samsung’s.

For Apple this is a very important challenge, since it is known that the jump in power to the A16 chip is getting complicated and this has become a problem for the future iPhone 14. However, there are still no clear signs that the Dimensity 9000 can outperform the monster that is Apple’s A15 chip.

