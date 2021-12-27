Mazda is working on an ambitious product offensive for the year 2022. The Japanese manufacturer is preparing a series of very important launches that will be key to boost its sales in Europe. New models such as the Mazda CX-60 or the Mazda2 Hybrid will burst onto the scene.

Mazda is ready to face the year 2022. The Japanese manufacturer has started up all its machinery with the main objective of carrying out a ambitious product offensive in Europe. A whole series of launches are on the horizon that will be key for the company to give a strong boost to its sales figures in the competitive European market.

Electrification will be the protagonist in the new models that will join the Mazda range in Europe. Moreover, among the launches that are on the agenda is the first hybrid car (HEV) that the brand will market on the Old Continent. The new Mazda2 Hybrid. However, there is also room to continue increasing the SUV offer. Let’s go into detail.

Mazda2 Hybrid, Mazda’s first hybrid car is actually a Toyota Yaris

Mazda2 Hybrid, Mazda’s First Hybrid Car (HEV)

It has been one of the last surprises that this turbulent year has left us, marked both by the coronavirus pandemic and by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips. The new Mazda2 Hybrid has entered the scene. It is neither more nor less than the first conventional hybrid car, or full hybrid, which the company will market in Europe. A model that is actually a rebranded Toyota Yaris.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is the result of Mazda’s need to comply with the stringent emission regulations of the European Union. In the range it will share space with the current Mazda2. Both models, which have no relationship beyond the name, will remain in the portfolio.

The Mazda2 Hybrid range will consist of three trim levels. Hybrid Pure, Hybrid Agile and Hybrid Select. It will go on sale officially in spring 2022.

Mazda CX-60, a new SUV that will arrive in Europe in 2022

Mazda CX-60, a new SUV for the European market

Mazda is aware of the leading role that SUVs play in Europe. The “SUV fever” is far from subsiding and therefore, among the novelties that the Japanese brand will introduce throughout the year 2022, there is a totally new SUV, the Mazda cx-60. It will be positioned one notch above the current CX-5. What’s more, it will show off an exterior design that will exude its own personality.

The new CX-60 will fight in segment D and that is why it can be described as the SUV alternative to Mazda6. It will be equipped with the most advanced Mazda technology in terms of connectivity, comfort and safety. In addition, it will bet on electrification. In the mechanical section there will be a selection of gasoline and diesel engines. While light hybrid technology (MHEV) will be key to adjusting consumption and emissions, the option most committed to sustainable mobility will be a plug-in hybrid version.

The landing of the CX-60 in European dealerships is set for the year 2022. It should be noted that, in addition to Europe, the new Mazda SUV will also be marketed in Japan.

Mazda MX-30 will debut extended range version in 2022

Mazda MX-30 Wankel, a version of extended autonomy

Last but not least, we must focus on the Mazda MX-30. Mazda’s first series-production electric vehicle plays a very minor role in Europe. However, the brand is determined to boost its sales figures. And for this, it will enrich the mechanical offer with a variant of extended autonomy.

The MX-30 will debut a version with a rotary engine, a new Wankel, whose main objective in the propulsion system will be, neither more nor less, to act as a generator. This very interesting mechanical option that will help to deal with the anxiety generated by being able to run out of autonomy. In addition, let us remember that the MX-30 does not excessively boast of having a great autonomy. Approves 200 kilometers of autonomy according to the WLTP cycle.

The variant of extended autonomy will be available from mid-2022. It will be decisive in the future of Mazda electric.