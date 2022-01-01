The new Mazda Carol has been presented in Japan. Mazda’s very interesting kei car opens a generation full of novelties. A model that, in reality, is a highlighted Suzuki Alto. Among the most outstanding improvements is the one made by electrification.

About a month ago the new Suzuki Alto debuted in distant and exotic Japan. Suzuki’s very interesting kei car debuted a generation loaded with very important new features. Now, as a result of this development, its alternative with the Mazda insignia enters the scene. The new Mazda Carol 2022 it is already a reality. And although it is a model that we will not see in this part of the world. If it is marketed in Europe, it would make things very difficult for the Dacia Spring.

In the distant past the Carol was not a prominent model. This small city car burst onto the scene back in 1962 and throughout its history a total of eight generations have seen the light. A few decades ago Mazda chose to use the Suzuki model in order to avoid the cost of developing a vehicle with these characteristics on its own and thus continue to be present in a category that is extremely important in the Japanese market.

The new Mazda Carol has been presented in society. It is a Suzuki Alto remarked

The keys to the new Mazda Carol 2022



On an aesthetic level there is no surprise of any kind. The exterior design is practically identical to that of the Suzuki model. Now, if we pay special attention to the front, we will notice that the chrome trim that connects to the light clusters has been removed. The Mazda insignia occupies a position where it concentrates much of the attention.

The Mazda logo also makes an appearance on the 14-inch alloy wheels. The bodywork is available in various colors and there is the option of opting for a two-tone configuration with the roof and the exterior mirror caps in contrast.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the cabin we will find some other difference. The images published by Mazda show a simpler cabin in which it opts for a standard steering wheel without multifunction controls or the absence of the touch screen equipped by the Suzuki model. Otherwise it is basically the same interior.

This is the interior of the new Mazda Carol. It will only be available in Japan

The electrified mechanics of the new Mazda Carol 2022



With regard to the mechanical section, we are faced with one of the determining keys of the new generation. And it is that it is committed to electrification. Although this is a small compromise, it is a very important step to deliver a higher level of efficiency. It is powered by a small 660cc three-cylinder gasoline engine that develops a power of 49 CV.

The engine is electrified with light hybrid technology (MHEV) of Suzuki origin. It is driven through a CVT-type automatic gearbox and will be offered in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configuration.

When will it hit the market? The commercial launch of the new Carol in Japan is just around the corner. Mazda has confirmed that it will arrive at its dealerships in January 2022. The range will consist of two trim levels, Hybrid GS and Hybrid GX.