We can already read the first reviews of Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the most important science fiction saga in cinema.

Is about to premiere Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the saga that pits humanity against machines. The director Lana Wachowski will bring back to Keanu reeves as NEO, Carrie-Anne Moss like Trinity and Jada pinkett smith like Niobe, but there will also be new additions like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

The first criticisms of Matrix Resurrections They are quite divisive, since there are people who have loved it while others seem not so much. But it is clear that it is a review of the original trilogy like never before seen in the cinema.

Here are the first reviews:

Matrix Resurrections tries to reprogram a beloved piece of film. However, they are quite a few less fixes than a full update.

This is a heavy reboot that offers no compelling reason for its existence other than to earn a fourth source of income from fans.

One would like to say that the movie looks like a 2005 Matrix-influenced perfume commercial, but in truth, fragrance commercials tend to be a bit more elegant than this.

While watching Keanu Reeves reunite with Carrie-Anne Moss is sweetly satisfying. Director Lana Wachowski repeats the “Matrix” trilogy using copious amounts of old material and exposures to reach a conclusion most had already reached.

A disappointing and confusing return to the franchise that lacks the determination and urgency of the originals.

The only thing the Matrix Resurrections has going for it is its core pair of Neo and Trinity. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are in tip-top shape, and their scenes together are the closest this movie gets to being emotionally engaging.

It looks more like an extended alternate ending to the original trilogy.

Love is the crux of the film’s story, whose subterranean emotions are so intoxicating that it more than makes up for the relative lack of elegance in the action scenes.

The whole Matrix concept lends itself to sequel stories and this new one leans a lot towards those elements, but it feels like a story that requires re-viewing the trilogy for maximum effect.

Matrix Resurrections succeeds where other reboots have failed. In other words, breaking with the familiar to tell a story that is both timely and timeless.

There are legacy sequels like Star Wars and Halloween. There are also shared universes like Marvel Studios. There are reboots, spin-offs, and multiverses, but there really is nothing quite like the Matrix Resurrections.

