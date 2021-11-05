It’s been just over a week since we were finally able to get the hang of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The title of Eidos Montreal has managed to win the favor of professional critics, settling at this time in an average score of 83 in Metacritic. However, there are several factors that have led to concern about whether its sales level would be up to par, given the poor performance enjoyed by Marvel’s Avengers, the previous Marvel title by Square Enix.

However, it seems that the concerns may have been unfounded, since according to the latest data shared by GFK (through Gbiz) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy tops UK sales chart No. 2. The first place belongs to FIFA 21, the new installment of the football saga that is especially sweeping sales this year.

Marvel’s Avengers backs down on plans to introduce paid experience boosters

Regarding distribution by platforms, the vast majority of the title’s sales have been on Playstation 5 (63%), while 19% were on Playstation 4 and 18% on Xbox platforms.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy tops UK sales chart No. 2

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a title that stands out in a special way for its elaborate narrative, its funny dialogues and a sublime artistic style. If you want to know our detailed opinions on the title of Eidos Montreal you can read our analysis here.