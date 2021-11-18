Edios Montreal has shown the way to work on a superhero game and achieve a fantastic result, as has been demonstrated by both the specialized press and users. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been in the eyes of many what Marvel’s Avengers should have been, but that does not imply that the study has concluded its work.

Today it has been confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy receives Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, among other news that come along with its latest update, whose news has been shared via the game’s Reddit.

In addition to receiving Ray Tracing in its versions of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the title has received more news with this update. For example, the Xbox Series S version offers players to choose a 30fps or 60fps mode, although the study warns that there are areas in which the stability of the title is affected, recommending the use of the 60fps mode to those users who have a panel with VRR.

Secondly, overall performance on all platforms has been improvedas well as goal markers. In addition, although it has been now when the title receives Ray Tracing, improvements have also been established in the stability of the title with this option activated.

Finally, an option has been added that allows users who have suffered problems with the game having crashed to recover their progress from the beginning of the chapter where they are. If you want to read the rest of the news, you can do it through the link that we put above.