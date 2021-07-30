Months ago, Square Enix unveiled the first trailer of the new expansion that would come to Marvel’s Avengers, this time set in the kingdom of Wakanda, and with Black Panther as a playable character. And now we can know that Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther – War for Wakanda launches on August 17.

The confirmation of the launch date has been known thanks to a new press release published by Square Enix in its official Web. Like the previous expansions, this will be totally free for all players, will add two new villains, a new scenario, new missions to play solo or in multiplayer and, of course, the King of Wakanda, Black Panther, as a playable character. We are also invited to attend a new War Table on August 16, at 7:00 p.m., to give many more details about this expansion.

When this expansion sees the light of August 17, the duration of the entire narrative plot of this title will last to 25 hours, this being a very decent amount for a title like this. There are only a few days left to finally be able to control the hero of Wakanda and live his story in this Marvel’s Avengers.