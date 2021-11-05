Square Enix has announced that it will publish Marvel’s Avengers update 2.2 on November 30. PS4 and PS5 players will enjoy exclusively and free of charge the arrival of Spider-Man as a new playable character through the heroic event “With Great Power”. Spider-man aerobatics will be some of the details of his unique movements alongside his unique combat skills.

Players will live a new spider-man story through challenges from the Avengers Initiative. Peter Paker will discover a new and deadly threat and must join the Avengers to stop AIM from obtaining technology that could create an indestructible army. Insistent on preserving his identity, Parker will form a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow to deal with the new dynamic of teamwork.

Version 2.2 of Marvel’s Avengers will feature on all platforms a new Raid for up to four players that will allow you to experience a new confrontation against the villain Klaw. Likewise, there will be new systems and improvements, highlighting:

Shipments : A new way to acquire cosmetics, materials, and other objects that could only be obtained during gameplay.

: A new way to acquire cosmetics, materials, and other objects that could only be obtained during gameplay. Increased Power-Level : The maximum achievable Level will be increased from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best equipment will lead players to face one of the greatest challenges: Klaw’s Raid for up to four players: Discordant Sound.

: The maximum achievable Level will be increased from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best equipment will lead players to face one of the greatest challenges: Klaw’s Raid for up to four players: Discordant Sound. Improve Equipment: Players will be able to recycle their high-level gear to upgrade their current gear to match the level of the item delivered, with a few exceptions.

Marvel’s Avengers, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, turned out to be even disappointing for Square Enix. However, the company and developer Crystal Dynamics have struggled throughout this time to improve the game and load it with content. The arrival of Black Panther, for example, was the biggest update to the title to date.