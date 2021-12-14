Very soon we will be able to see Tom Hardy playing Eddie Brock / Venom in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Even if Sony came to an agreement with Disney for the rights of Spider-man, that did not stop them to make films of other characters such as Venom. Now, however, they could unite the two Cinematic Universes and that would cause Eddie brock interpreted by Tom hardy I arrived at Marvel studios. Something that fans are definitely looking forward to.

Kevin Feige, the supreme head of Marvel studios, you really want to be able to work with Venom and he has made it very clear with these comments:

You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it’s inherent. So by the time Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as Venom has become, then the obvious question is then: How do we start to fuse them together?

The first installment of Venom grossed more than $ 856 million in 2018, while the sequel titled Venom: There will be carnage (2021) has achieved 493 million in the middle of the pandemic. Which means that the character is popular enough that people want to see him in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

When will we see a new movie of the symbiote?

Sony has already confirmed a new installment of a character from Marvel in October 2023 and everyone thinks it will be the third installment of Venom and that he will also face the Spider-man from Tom holland. Also, in the post-credits scene of Venom: There will be carnage already made the leap to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, therefore, we can get to see it in any other installment of the UCM.

It is also rumored that Tom hardy will appear in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way HomeBut we’ll find out when the movie opens on December 16, 2021.