One of the great successes of the movie The Eternals was to introduce Eros, Thanos’s brother, into the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS. The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it has expanded a lot thanks to the movie The Eternals, in their post-credits scene they introduced Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles) brother of Thanos and that will be very important for the future of the franchise. But now the principal Chloe zhao has revealed very interesting details.

If you go to the comics, there is quite a beautiful and heartbreaking influence that Eros has had on Thanos. And how much does Thanos know? I love him as a character. It makes my imagination run wild to think: Why does Thanos think like this? Why are you worried about the overpopulation and destruction of your planet? Think of the emergence, does Eros know? Perhaps if he is a counselor, as Ajak advised kings and queens on Earth? It makes my imagination fly.

“For me, the backstory of Eros is that he defected, he said: I’m not going to do this anymore. So he somehow got that sphere, which you saw in his hand, and he ran out and turned Pip into the troll. They are like Han Solo and Chewie. Arishem the Celestial has been looking for him and he’s only been a space outlaw. That’s the character I had in mind. But I never said to Kevin Feige, Head of Marvel Studios: Here’s the character! Let’s find an actor! For me, it was a package. It has to be Harry. This is how I proposed it to Kevin.

The future of the character will be very interesting.

As we already know Thanos died twice in Avengers: Endgame (2019), so we probably won’t see it again in Marvel studios, while Eros He’s not a villain, so his role in this story will be very different. But it sure will be of great help to save The Eternals who has problems with the Celestials.

The Eternals will be available on Disney Plus on January 12, 2022. Thus joining with the rest of the Marvel Studios installment.