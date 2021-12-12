Actor Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil but this time within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

There are many rumors surrounding the epic return of Charlie cox What Daredevil within Marvel studios, since the series of Netflix It shocked all the fans of the character. For now, it has been speculated that we will get to see it in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but he will only practice as a lawyer and we will not see him as a vigilante. However, that is supposed to change in the series of Disney plus titled She-hulk. But the most surprising thing is that the suit you will wear will be different from what we are used to.

So that in She-hulk, we will see Daredevil from Charlie cox in his classic yellow suit, which as fans of the comic books know MarvelIt was a reference to his father’s look when he boxed. Then it changed to red, which is more common and recognizable.

Do you think it is a good idea that the first time we see Daredevil in Marvel Studios he is in yellow? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Marvel Studios is always trying to get away from what they have already done before.

For everyone who is concerned about the look of Daredevil, you have to remember that Marvel studios he tends to be quite right with the looks of his heroes and villains. So it will surely look great on screen even if it is yellow. But it is curious that if we have already seen a character in one way, they make an effort not to repeat the formula. A clear example is Spider-man, since they have not explained how the spider bit him or his relationship with his uncle Ben, just because we had already seen him in two different sagas. Also something similar will happen with The Fantastic Four or Blade.

But the best of all without a doubt is that Daredevil will be within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and we can see it in 2022 in the series She-hulk from Disney Plus.