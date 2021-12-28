One of the most shocking films of the next few years from Marvel Studios will be that of The Fantastic Four, but its members could be presented much earlier.

The characters of The Fantastic Four will have a similar tour in Marvel studios at Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Since they had their previous sagas and now they will be rebooted to join this Cinematic Universe. However, they may arrive earlier than expected and we can see them in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

It seems that in the sequel to Doctor Strange what are you preparing Marvel studios there will be a meeting of the Illuminatti, at that moment we can see Reed richards and it won’t be the version of Ioan Gruffudd, nor that of Miles teller. But he will be the new actor who will later be in the movie of The Fantastic Four. Together with him we will see versions of other characters like him Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

Is it a good idea for you to feature Reed Richards in this movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity could surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home in cameos.

Marvel studios has prepared a lot of surprises for this sequel to the Supreme SorcererThey even decided to change all the release dates of many other films so that they could have a few extra months to shoot some scenes where they will introduce a lot of characters. Perhaps the one that most thrills people is the epic return of Hugh jackman What Wolverine.

We will discover all the secrets that you have prepared Marvel studios for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, when it opens on May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the deliveries in the streaming platform Disney Plus.

You have to remember that we could already see the trailer, which is also the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.