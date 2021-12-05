The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe wants to be more inclusive and will increasingly demonstrate this in its series and films.

The actress Alaqua cox who plays Maya lopez in the series Hawk Eye that is emitted in Disney plus, has praised all the great efforts you are making Marvel studios for improving diversity.

In a recent interview, Alaqua cox, who plays the second deaf character of Marvel studios after Makkari from The Eternals, has revealed the efforts of the film studio and actors Jeremy renner and Hailee steinfeld.

“I am in awe of Marvel Studios because they are doing such a great job with diversity and representation… It means a lot to me because I feel like kids with all kinds of cultures and disabilities deserve to have more role models who look like them, to inspire and empower the next generation. I am very grateful to have this opportunity because I am one of the examples.

“It was a great honor working with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. I think they are spectacular actors, and I have learned a lot watching them work behind the scenes… I remember meeting Jeremy on my first day of work on set. I was a nervous wreck, as this was my first acting job. He then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me. Hailee also spelled her name to me in ASL in the studio where we were doing our stunt training sessions. I thought it was sweet that they tried hard to learn basic ASL to communicate with me. It means a lot to me as a deaf person.

“The funny thing is, I usually don’t like to dress completely in black. But that costume somehow made me feel like a badass character. “ The actress of Marvel studios.

His character will have more prominence.

Although now we see Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) like a villain leading a criminal gang, in Marvel studios They have decided that they will have their own series titled Threw out on Disney plus where will the heroine be, that’s why during Hawk Eye we will probably see that transformation. But the best thing without a doubt is that they will give us more details about this incredible deaf character.

While, Marvel studios will continue to bet strongly on diversity and a clear example is The Eternals, since it has a great variety of characters of different races and sexual conditions. But they will not stop there and pretend that over the years it will stop being something exceptional and become normal.

The series of Hawk Eye from Marvel studios is currently airing on Disney Plus