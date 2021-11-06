We call the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe the set of films and series that adapt the characters from Marvel comics.

Kevin Feige, the president of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe wanted to reveal the origin of the name of this saga. Since it is currently considered a fundamental piece of popular culture and is the most successful franchise in the history of cinema. Since in just 13 years it has released a lot of movies and series, but it has also raised billions of dollars.

One of the great characteristics of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is that his films have post-credits scenes that advance events that we will see in the coming years. That’s why since it appeared Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at the end of the movie The incredible Hulk, people began to speculate what the first Avengers team would look like. The term came from the internet and in the film studio he began to use it naturally, especially to differentiate it from Marvel comics.

This is how Kevin Feige reveals it: “I wanted people to understand that this was something unique that we were doing. These are individual films with their own franchises, and they come under this umbrella of a shared continuity. Something that had not been done before.

The important thing was that the heroes of the cinema had their own identity with respect to the comics.

Here’s how producer Stephen Broussard explains it: «We said: We are doing something like this. Please consider the movies as your own canonical saga parallel to the comics: This is the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The popularity of the movies is causing many people to believe that the origins of the characters are those of the cinema and not those of the comics, although they came much earlier. Luckily, in the film studio he is usually quite respectful of the original material and they come to him to make their stories, although then they slightly distort everything that has existed for more than 50 or 60 years.

