Panini comics publishes in a luxury volume the 6 issues of History of the Marvel Universe. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe in a superb, spectacularly drawn series.

Panini comics brings us the deluxe edition of this work that serves neophytes and experts as a universal guide to what has happened in the Marvel Universe from its creation to its outcome. A canon to follow that updates the legend with the most recent contributions made in recent years.

Imagine the end of time, just before the end, about to extinguish the little spark that still fuels the fire of creation. Alone in the vastness are two beings. One of them gave rise to everything, the other is destined to survive in the world that will result from its destruction. Doubts assail the future survivor, he wants to remember what has happened, not to lose all that experience, that vast knowledge. Galactus and Franklin Richards, a teacher who narrates the lesson, a student who absorbs the information.

The narrative structure proposed by Mark Waid and Javier Rodríguez offers us a fair succession of splash pages (pages with an all-encompassing drawing, without vignettes), some of them double, together with more conventional narrative pages, in which we go seeing how the history of everything that encompasses the Marvel Universe unfolded. A visual transmission that impacts our retinas while it shows us in an agile way the most important events with brief explanations of what has happened, sufficiently complete but at the same time brief. All this narrated by the own Galactus that serves as a cohesive element of the narrative.

The scriptwriter does not stitch without thread, everything is there. Every reference that we have ever memorized, the basic package of data that our brain can process about Marvel, has been condensed in a great way throughout the 22 pages of this comic. Waid demonstrates extraordinary knowledge and superb research work in which he unites the old with the new to offer an updated set of this tremendous history that harbors eons.

Javier Rodriguez He shows with his page compositions a tremendous affection for each of the characters that his pencils capture. Faces that recall their influences from the very Jack kirby, details in the background that further enrich what you want to tell. Highly recognizable characters, without concessions, in their most classic characterization, reaffirming in their line a traditional conception of the Marvel Universe, going back to the early days of Stan Lee, Jack kirby, Steve Ditko…

History of the Marvel Universe could be considered almost as a reference work, that encyclopedia to which you go to consult a data, that book that reels you history, that absorbs you, that does not let you breathe while you advance between its pages contemplating how civilizations they were created and destroyed. A great way to represent everything that gives volume to a huge cosmos, a splendid way to realize the richness that so many creators have contributed throughout 80 years of Marvel comics.