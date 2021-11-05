The movie The Eternals is about to be released and now Marvel offers a lot of information about the Celestials.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe expands with film The Eternals, since they will tell who they are The Celestials. Some powerful primal beings that we have seen in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy. Although now they have given us many more details.

In the video that we leave you below Marvel reveal who they are the Celestials of the movie The Eternals.

The Celestials are the colossal progenitors of the universe as we know it.

Throughout time, the Celestials have used their cosmic energy to create the building blocks of all life in the cosmos.

While only a few in the universe can grasp the power of the Celestials, their influence is felt in the very fabric of existence.

When a parasitic lifeform known as the Deviants begins hunting on Earth, the Celestials send out a group of ancient immortal beings, the Eternals, to stop the threat and protect humanity.

Communicating telepathically through the leader of the Eternals, Ajak, the Celestials have entrusted the group with the mission of helping nurture the growth and advancement of human beings as a self-sufficient way of life.

However, with the catastrophic return of the Deviants, the Eternals must rise once again to fight their oldest foes.

The movie has a great cast.

Besides being a great story, The Eternals It has a spectacular cast led by Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, and Harish Patel as Karun.

The Eternals It can be seen in theaters from November 5, 2021.