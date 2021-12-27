If Johann Schmidt is already a dangerous villain to consider, adding to Red Skull the telepathic powers of Charles Xavier is to multiply that threat considerably. Panini comics Collect a great stage from the Avengers Unity Squad collection in this hardcover tome.

The real protagonists have an engraved X

The Avengers Unit Squad arose out of the need to find some peace between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the mutant formations they had faced in the now classic Avengers vs X-Men. We have before us a quite interesting series due to the mixture of concepts, but in which the mutants have been the winners, in terms of prominence. The resolution of the plot that Red Skull has starred in takes place here, with Rogue, Massacre (Deadpool) or Cable as prominent actors.

Since the beginning of the third and last volume of the collection (it would take a volume to complete it), Massacre has focused quite a lot on his person, something practically inevitable when he makes an appearance, due to that special charisma that he does not fail to notice. If we add a love interest to him and that his relationship with Nathan Christopher Summers has had its ups and downs over many years of shared series, we fear that all this will turn out to be at least explosive. We were certainly taking the right steps towards what the future held, having Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz head of the X-Men collection.

Facing the consequences

The matter that fills these pages is an inheritance of everything we were seeing previously, from the outcome of the Second Superheroic Civil War and its day after the end of the Red Skull threat. Closing important loops but at the same time collaborating in the development of what was to come, like that Captain America that we could see later in the modern incarnation of Secret Empire. One more example of how the Marvel Universe is woven day by day and how interconnected everything is.

Even as the villain is diverted to another collection, as an argument started by Rick Remender it ends up being inherited by Gerry Duggan and after solving the plot that involved Charles Xavier’s telepathic brain, he returns Red Skull to Remender himself to redirect him to what was the road to Secret Empire. Meetings between authors generate these details. But Duggan’s work in Impossible Avengers has gone much further, he has given them their own brilliance, with a clearly chaotic formation that has ended up working very well at all levels, which has forged not only alliances between characters but also true friendships .

At every step a different trim

Duggan surrounded himself with two of the most promising cartoonists of the moment for the comics contained in this volume. Both have continued to show their art later in collections that have launched them to stardom. We talk about Ryan Stegman and our much loved Pepe Larraz. The American only makes an appearance in the two episodes belonging to the tie-in with Civil War II while Larraz carries the weight of the rest, with a couple of helps from Kevin Libranda that lower the level in those episodes, making a work that already shows us the potential and much more of what Pepe is today, one of the biggest stars of the publishing house.

These numbers are still very entertaining, very well managed and with the right dose of everything we like, action, humor and even that touch of crazy love that never hurts. Impossible Avengers will have another volume to close the collection, the final clasp to a work that is worth having on our shelves, not because it is a title from The Avengers, which we have already seen that it is not so bad, as for having mutant protagonists who carry the burden, a prelude to what we have later seen Jonathan Hickman demonstrate.