What killed the dinosaurs? A meteorite? Drastic climate change? Marvel has another very interesting explanation.

Attention SPOILERS of the Marvel comic Thor # 19 From the writer Donny cates and the artist Nic klein. The most widespread theory about the extinction of dinosaurs is that 66 million years ago, a meteorite struck Earth in what is known today as the Gulf of Mexico. However, they have now explained to us that this all happened as collateral damage from the battle of two cosmic titans.

As we can see, in the images of the Marvel comic, a planet called Theia collided with Earth more than 4.5 billion years ago. This caused that a single one was formed with the mixture of the two planets and the moon was created from the excess planetary debris. This starts the arc of Thor “God of Hammers”.

Here we leave you all the images that you have provided Marvel about the new comic Thor. Do you want to read it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Synopsis of the comic.

THOR # 19 »GOD OF HAMMERS» STARTS HERE!

Mjolnir has disappeared! And no one in the Marvel Universe, not even the powerful eyes of Lady Sif, is able to locate him. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from … Odin. Because until the hammer is found, no one in the realms will be safe! Artist Nic Klein is back for the twists and turns that even “Everybody’s Father” isn’t ready for!

It will be spectacular to find out what new adventures they have prepared in Marvel for Thor. But let’s hope they show us more of the past and the future of what happened on Earth. The comic will go on sale on November 24, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the movies of this character in the Disney Plus streaming platform.