Pierre Gasly’s evolution has been remarkable, especially since he was fired from Red Bull Racing to return to Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri. Even Helmut Marko himself has recorded this.

TO Pierre Gasly It took him a long time to get to Formula 1, but when he did, he shone with Toro Rosso and Daniel Ricciardo’s departure for Renault gave him the opportunity to compete for a big team.

However, a complicated car and a master at taming this type of car like Max Verstappen ruined his aspirations after only nine Grands Prix, from which point he was replaced by Alexander Albon.

“Pierre doesn’t react or act the way he did at Red Bull Racing”

Now the Thai is out of Formula 1 and the French lives a second youth in AlphaTauri, where it is performing at an exceptional level. Something that has not gone unnoticed at Red Bull and that has even allowed Helmut Marko dedicate public praise to him.

«I completely agree with him, this is the best gasly we have seen so far. But at the moment this question does not arise. Of course there is a danger when you are next to Verstappen, you can see how it is difficult for Pérez in qualifying, ”says the Austrian.

But Gasly has changed. I recently had a long conversation with him in Graz. He didn’t react or act the way he did at Red Bull Racing. “, stresses the head of the quarry of the Austrian brand.

Your future will soon be revealed

Now it remains to be seen what will happen to Pierre Gasly in 2022. The Frenchman continues to have a contract with Red bull, so in principle the only option is to compete in one of their two teams next year.

Pierre Gasly welcomes Helmut Marko’s words, considering that “it is fair. I have improved now with more experience, I have grown a little. I know the team better: I’ve been working with them for a few years and I think we have a good professional relationship, we know exactly what we need from each other.

But while the Frenchman is very comfortable with AlphaTauri, he aspires to more. I had a good conversation with Helmut. We’ll see what happens next year I am focusing on myself and my own performance, trying to contribute as many points as possible to the team, because we are having a very strong season fighting for fifth position, something that has never happened before ».

“My situation is very clear, I have a contract with Red Bull, I am performing very well with AlphaTauri, I am very happy with what we are doing. But obviously, I would like to be in a position to fight for better positions. It does not mean that I am not happy where I am. It’s just a personal goal and what I want to achieve in Formula 1 »admits Gasly, who hopes to reveal his fate for next year in a few days.

“My future at the moment is in the hands of Red Bull and we’ll see what happens next year, I’m sure, in a couple of weeks,” he concluded.