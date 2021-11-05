Discovery’s streaming platform, called Discovery + (or Discovery Plus), arrives this November 9 in Latin America. The first country will be Brazil, according to what was officially reported by the company.

In this way, Latin America begins to join the offer of the new OTT that is already present in much of Europe, in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and in Canada.

These are some of the signals that are part of the Discovery offer: Discovery Channel, Home & Health, TLC, ID, FoodNetwork, AnimalPlanet, HGTV, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and, for children, Discovery Kids, in addition to exclusive productions.

According to what was disclosed by Discovery, the content will be organized by channel and by type of programming: documentaries, nature and animal channels, home and decoration signs, other survival and adventure signs, relationships, gastronomy, signs related to what paranormal and mystery, crimes, health and lifestyles, science and new technologies, children, family and motors.

Within the programming, the new streaming will include the premiere of more than 30 programs or series produced in Latin America, which will be published in the next two years.

In the presentation event, the date of disembarkation in other Latin American countries was not specified, especially there is no certain data of the arrival in Mexico, Argentina or Colombia, the three largest by population volume, after Brazil.

Discovery Plus: pricing

To have a price reference, the monthly charge for streaming in Brazil will be 21.9 reais, which is equivalent (change to November 5) to just under $ 4. Free weeklong promotions will be launched, just like Amazon Prime Video does.

An annual plan will also be launched at a cost of 18.9 reais a month.

As a promotion for arrival in Brazil, the OTT service offers discounts of up to 25 percent throughout the first year.

Upon landing in Brasill, the brand forged alliances with the operators Claro (América Móvil) and Globoplay (Globo). Those who are attached to these two companies will receive discounts and payment facilities.

Discovery + will be integrated into Claro’s platform (Pay TV and Claro BoxTV) as well as Globoplay, with direct access for the clients of those companies, he explains. TaviLatam.

Discovery’s marketing strategy for its arrival in the rest of Latin America will be based, according to the CEO for the Region, Fernando Medin, on the partnerships with local operators. “When we finalize the integration in Brazil, it will start working with the rest of Latin America. To take this step, we still do not have a precise date “, said.

Discovery + will be available from PCs, smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, and on AppleTV, Roku and Amazon FireTV streaming players.